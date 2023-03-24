Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Niti Taylor sets the internet on fire as she stuns in an all-black outfit; Watch

Popular actress Niti Taylor has been in the limelight for several years and has a dedicated fan following. Her acting chops is quite commendable and fans love her genuine personality as well. Over the years, Niti acted in several shows worked with numerous actors, and simply won audiences' hearts on-screen. Off-screen, the actress is praised for her down-to-earth behavior, and also her fashion sense is loved by her fans. Time and again, Niti has proved that she has great taste in fashion. From ethnic outfits to gorgeous dresses, the diva stunned her fans and followers by slaying effortlessly in all.

Niti Taylor's new post:

This time Niti Taylor set the internet on fire with her new video. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress slayed as she donned an all-black outfit. Niti wore a halter-neck black top and paired it with a black thigh-high slit skirt. Along with her jaw-dropping outfit, her gorgeous eye makeup steals the limelight here. She styled her curly tresses open and confidently posed for the cameras. We love how Niti has been serving us such breathtaking striking looks like these. In the caption of this video, Niti wrote, "Hello 911 …. I’m on fire (fire emoticon)." Fans have flooded her comment section and have showered love on her.

Watch the video here-

Niti Taylor's personal life:

Niti Taylor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, on 13 August 2020. Before getting married, the couple dated for a long time, and before they got engaged on 13 August 2019. Speaking about Parikshit, he is an Indian Army Captain.

Niti Taylor's professional life:

Niti Taylor had a flourishing career and entertained the masses whenever she appeared on the screen. The actress made her TV debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaz. She has also been a part of many music videos opposite several actors.

Niti was also seen setting the stage on fire with her powerful performance on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was recently seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4 which started streaming on Voot on December 2. At present, Niti Taylor is seen playing Prachi Kapoor opposite Ranndeep Rai in the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2.

