Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Pooja Banerjee REVEALS taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone

Pooja Banerjee is one of the popular actresses of the showbiz world owing to her good looks and unique talent. The actress has been a part of several shows and has entertained the audience with her exceptional performance. Currently, she is playing her stint as Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Besides this, Pooja is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress in an interview revealed that she takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s role in Cocktail movie.

Recently, in an interview, Pooja revealed that she took inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s character Veronica in the movie cocktail. She said, “Deepika's character Veronica has left an impact in my heart, I loved how she played the role so effortlessly. Veronica is feisty and fierce but deep down, she has an emotional void in her life. She uses partying as her coping mechanism to fill up the vacuum in her life. Pihu has those similar traits, losing her parents at a young age, seeing people go to lengths for money has scarred her. I try to take inspiration from Veronica while giving my own twist to it.”

Furthermore, talking about her look in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Pooja said, “When the makers revealed my look, I was impressed by it. It was love at first sight for me. From the hair colour, and dark kohled eyes to junk jewellery and funky outfits, the look is beautifully designed for the character of Pihu. Bohemian fashion can never be wrong. I am a fan of Bohemian style and finally donning those wonderful looks is a tick in my fashion wishlist.”

