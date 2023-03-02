Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, March 2nd 2023, Written Update: Prachi and Josh get engaged

As the episode starts, we see Avni saying that they have no problem and they keep the engagement later. However, Sid says Mama ji that the deal will get pushed if the engagement gets pushed and he needs money. Then he says Lakhan that they shouldn’t miss the good mahurat as both the families are there. But Lakhan says that it would be wrong so they will postpone the engagement. Then Prachi makes an announcement that the engagement will happen today. She says that it’s a special day for her and she wants the engagement to happen today. She further says that she grew up hearing her parents’ love story and it is an example. However, Raghav got teary-eyed after hearing this sudden decision.

Then Prachi says that its raining heavily and it looks like Ram and Priya are crying happily. She says that according to Pihu love happens after marriage and it will happen between Josh and me. Pihu asks her sister that is she sure about her decision. Prachi says yes and hugs Pihu. Then Lakhan says that whatever Prachi wants will happen today. Then Prachi and Josh sit for the engagement and exchange their rings. However, Raghav cries after seeing them.

In the next segment, Prachi goes to Raghav as he was standing away. She asks him if he is unhappy with her engagement. But he replies that these are happy tears and he is genuinely happy for her and Josh. When Raghav was crying Josh came to him and asked what happened. But the latter had a doubt that he is crying for Prachi and it means he likes Prachi. The Kapil comes there and sees Raghav and then the latter apologises him.

