Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar give sneak-peek from the last day of shoot

The most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is headed for a leap after which, the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. A few months ago, the show grabbed eyeballs when the main lead actors refused to age in the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor attempted her best to convince them but couldn't do it. According to some reports, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they essay aged roles in the show then they might not be considered as the lead actors hereafter. Now, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are going to take the legacy forward who are roped in to play the main leads. Moreover, Hiten Tejwani has also joined the cast and will essay the role of Nakuul’s brother in the show. Disha and Nakuul share glimpse from last day of their shoot

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Disha and Nakuul shared glimpses from the last day of shoot as they are all set to bid farewell to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. While sharing the pics, Nakuul said “T-2 Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2” and Disha Parmar said “last day from this van.. my second home”. After, the popular TV couple made this post, they started trending on the social media platform with netizens sharing their fan arts and favorite moments from the show. The actors even reshared them and thanked their fans for all the love and support. Check out the glimpses here

Niti Taylor shares her new beginning Recently, Niti Taylor shared a photo of herself from the first day of the shoot and also penned a beautiful note. Sharing the photo, she wrote ‘To new beginnings #gratitude #blessed #balh2 #prachikapoor #nititaylor.’ As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebs were super quick to react. Nakuul Mehta showered love on the actress and wrote ‘Bestest Carry the legacy on..’ Check out the post here

Disha Parmar's professional front Disha rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa, and did Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta’s professional front Talking about his professional life, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor shares her 'new beginninng' as Prachi Kapoor; Nakuul Mehta reacts