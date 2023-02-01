Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar give sneak-peek from the last day of shoot

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to take a leap and makers have already roped in new leads. Now, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shared glimpses from the last day of shoot.

Written by Drishti Doel   |  Published on Feb 01, 2023   |  07:01 PM IST  |  656
Nakuul Mehta
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is headed for a leap after which, the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. A few months ago, the show grabbed eyeballs when the main lead actors refused to age in the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor attempted her best to convince them but couldn't do it. According to some reports, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they essay aged roles in the show then they might not be considered as the lead actors hereafter. Now, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are going to take the legacy forward who are roped in to play the main leads. Moreover, Hiten Tejwani has also joined the cast and will essay the role of Nakuul’s brother in the show.

Disha and Nakuul share glimpse from last day of their shoot

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Disha and Nakuul shared glimpses from the last day of shoot as they are all set to bid farewell to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. While sharing the pics, Nakuul said “T-2 Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2” and Disha Parmar said “last day from this van.. my second home”. After, the popular TV couple made this post, they started trending on the social media platform with netizens sharing their fan arts and favorite moments from the show. The actors even reshared them and thanked their fans for all the love and support.

Check out the glimpses here

nakuul

disha

Niti Taylor shares her new beginning

Recently, Niti Taylor shared a photo of herself from the first day of the shoot and also penned a beautiful note. Sharing the photo, she wrote ‘To new beginnings #gratitude #blessed #balh2 #prachikapoor #nititaylor.’ As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebs were super quick to react. Nakuul Mehta showered love on the actress and wrote ‘Bestest Carry the legacy on..’

Check out the post here

Disha Parmar's professional front

Disha rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa, and did Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Nakuul Mehta’s professional front

Talking about his professional life, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor shares her 'new beginninng' as Prachi Kapoor; Nakuul Mehta reacts

About The Author
Drishti Doel
Drishti Doel

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!