Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note for his character Ram Kapoor; Celebs REACT
As Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to take a leap with new leads, Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note for his character Ram Kapoor. Here's how Ekta Kapoor, Disha Parmar and others reacted.
The most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is headed for a leap after which, the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. A few months ago, the show grabbed eyeballs when the main lead actors refused to age in the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor attempted her best to convince them but couldn't do it. According to some reports, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they essay aged roles in the show then they might not be considered as the lead actors hereafter. Recently, Nakuul penned a heart-warming note for his character Ram Kapoor and celebs can’t stop reacting to it.
Nakuul’s emotional note
Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta shared a series of pictures from the last day of his shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Sharing the pictures, he wrote ‘Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra, There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day..’
He further thanked Ekta Kapoor and wrote ‘It’s safe to assume this could have only been conceived by some wonderful women. To me Indian Television is synonymous with @ektarkapoor! It took me a decade in the industry to earn my stripes and spend the most beautiful 18 months playing a character which could only have been birthed by her. Thank you for your trust & collaboration. This will remain a cherished memory.’ He also thanked Disha Parmar for being the best co-star and said he is fortunate to collaborate with her.
Check out the post here
Celebs reactions
Disha Parmar who played the character of Priya was quick to comment and wrote ‘Mr Kapoor!!!!! It has been a routine to work with you everyday & i'll miss that! All the best for future endeavours! You did Fab! Let’s work together.. again!!" Ekta Kapoor on the other hand commented ‘It was heartening to see India accept a man with zero or minimal toxic masculinity!! Flawed, lonely, insecure, complex, seeking love in the wrong places and finding it in the right. However sceptical place, Ram is and will always be love !!!! Nakuul, Thank you for bringing out this dreamer, his love for movies, popcorn and his hypochondria.’ Besides this, his friends and fans also reacted.
Check out the reactions here
Ekta Kapoor shares heart-warming post for Nakuul and Disha
Not only this, Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note for Nakuul and Disha. Check out the post here:
Nakuul Mehta’s professional front
Talking about his professional life, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.
