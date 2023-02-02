Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note for his character Ram Kapoor; Celebs REACT

The most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is headed for a leap after which, the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. A few months ago, the show grabbed eyeballs when the main lead actors refused to age in the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor attempted her best to convince them but couldn't do it. According to some reports, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they essay aged roles in the show then they might not be considered as the lead actors hereafter. Recently, Nakuul penned a heart-warming note for his character Ram Kapoor and celebs can’t stop reacting to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta shared a series of pictures from the last day of his shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Sharing the pictures, he wrote ‘Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra, There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day..’

He further thanked Ekta Kapoor and wrote ‘It’s safe to assume this could have only been conceived by some wonderful women. To me Indian Television is synonymous with @ektarkapoor! It took me a decade in the industry to earn my stripes and spend the most beautiful 18 months playing a character which could only have been birthed by her. Thank you for your trust & collaboration. This will remain a cherished memory.’ He also thanked Disha Parmar for being the best co-star and said he is fortunate to collaborate with her.

