Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta shares emotional glimpses from his last day on sets
Actor Nakuul Mehta recently announced his exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Today, he took to Instagram to share glimpses from his last day on the show.
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, has been one of the popular shows airing on Television screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which aired in 2011 and continued till 2014 and starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Owing to its popularity, the show returned for a second season last year, with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. Recently, the actors announced their decision to quit the show. Reports confirmed Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will replace the actors.
A few days after this announcement, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram today to share a 3-minute long video of the actor’s last day on stage, with the caption, “The Last Dance. With my incredible team of #BadeAchheLagteHain2. Tonight at 8.” Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in the show, commented on the post, “Am not crying.. you are Crying.” The actors were seen hugging each other and shedding tears.
Co-actors from the show commented on the post. Ekta Kapoor also commented red hearts on the post. Aanchal Khurana, who plays the role of Brinda in the serial, wrote, “Ram aur Priya ka packup ho gaya.”
Earlier, Nakuul Mehta penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle thanking Ekta Kapoor for giving him the role of Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. He also mentioned that the role changed him as a person and he is grateful to the team for making his journey memorable. Addressing his character, he wrote,”I recall experiencing a tectonic shift in the person I was and that translated into the life I brought to you every single day. Never before have I felt lighter, calmer, as still & vulnerable yet agile and nimble as I have ‘being you’. You allowed me to love more freely, deeply & be okay with my imperfections.”
Nakuul Mehta’s career
Nakuul Mehta made his acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition after playing Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
