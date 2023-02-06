Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta shares emotional glimpses from his last day on sets

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, has been one of the popular shows airing on Television screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which aired in 2011 and continued till 2014 and starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Owing to its popularity, the show returned for a second season last year, with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. Recently, the actors announced their decision to quit the show. Reports confirmed Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will replace the actors.

A few days after this announcement, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram today to share a 3-minute long video of the actor’s last day on stage, with the caption, “The Last Dance. With my incredible team of #BadeAchheLagteHain2. Tonight at 8.” Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in the show, commented on the post, “Am not crying.. you are Crying.” The actors were seen hugging each other and shedding tears.

Watch the video here: