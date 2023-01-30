Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor shares her 'new beginninng' as Prachi Kapoor; Nakuul Mehta reacts

The most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is headed for a leap after which, the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. Now as per the recent developments, Niti Taylor is all set to take the show forward post-the leap and play the role of Ram and Priya’s daughter Prachi Kapoor. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. The actress even took to her social media and gave a glimpse of her first day at the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niti Taylor shared a photo of herself from the first day of the shoot and also penned a beautiful note. Sharing the photo, she wrote ‘To new beginnings #gratitude #blessed #balh2 #prachikapoor #nititaylor.’ As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebs were super quick to react. Nakuul Mehta showered love on the actress and wrote ‘Bestest Carry the legacy on..’ Palak Sindhwani, Vidhi Pandya and others congratulated the actress as well.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Reportedly, Niti will star opposite Randeep Rai, who will play the male lead. The report suggests that Niti will be seen essaying Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya's (Disha Parmar) daughter in the show, whereas details on Randeep's character have still been under wraps. Recently, Hiten Tejwani also joined the star cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and is seen playing the role of Nakuul's brother Lakhan.

About Niti’s work

On the work front, Niti was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She even impressed fans with her performance in Kesi Yeh Yaariaan 4.