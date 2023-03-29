Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: What will be Josh's reaction seeing Prachi take Pihu's side?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting interesting with every new episode and keeping the viewers hooked to the show. The viewers are getting to witness a lot of drama and interesting twists ever since the show has taken a 3-year leap and the lead characters- Pihu, Prachi, Raghav, and Josh are also seen in different shades.

The Instagram handle of Sony TV has uploaded the promo of the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where we get to see the growing differences between Josh and Prachi.

The new promo

In the latest promo, we get to see that Prachi enters Josh's room and asks Mahir to leave the room as she wants to talk to Josh in private but Josh stops him and asks Prachi, "Tumhe sharam aayegi agar uske samne mai tumpe chillaunga?" To which Prachi replies, "Yeh tum mujse kaise bat kar rhe ho? Hum bacche nahi hai jo apna point prove krne ke liye chillana pade. Difference of opinions ho sakte hai and hum matured indiviuals ki tarah ek civil conversation kyun nahi kar sakte?"

Josh say, "Oh really, I thought tum apni behen Pihu ki footsteps pe chal rhi ho. You know usne kya kiya hai. itna bada drama kia hai. Mere hi office mein khade hoke kahe rahi hai nikal ke dikha muje. Itni batamiz ladki hai vo." and asks Maahir to tell Prachi and Maahir calls Pihu rowdy but Prachi cuts him short and turns towards Josh.

She further continues, "Muje se chillake bat krna bhi mat aur mai apni behen kya kar sakti hai aur kya nahi muje sab pata hai. Uske opinions strong hai par vo badtameez aur rowdy to bilkul bhi nahi hai." The promo ends with a shocked face of Josh. This is the second time now that Prachi and Josh are having differences in opinions which is making each episode more interesting.

"Prachi ne diya hai apni behen Pihu ka saath, lekin kya isse Josh aur uske rishte mein aayegi khathaas? Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!", the post read.

About the show

The first episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was aired in August 2021 starring Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood which was appreciated by the audience. Since February, the show has taken a generation leap, and Pooja Banerjee, Niti Taylor, Leenesh Mattoo, and Randeep Rai are seen in the lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2: Will Prachi be able to prove Raghav's innocence? Watch the latest promo