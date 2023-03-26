Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ranndeep Rai talks about doing OTT projects; Says 'If I feel it's a good project.....'

Ranndeep Rai is one of the popular actors of the telly town owing to his good looks and acting skills. He became a household name with his stint on the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Currently, the actor is essaying his role as Raghav in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Niti Taylor. In an interview, the actor talked about doing OTT projects and revealed the kind of roles he is willing to play.

H2: Ranndeep Rai talks about doing OTT projects

Recently in an interview, Ranndeep said, “I think it depends completely on the actor's mindset. Mine is neutral for work. Be it anything, if I feel it's a good project, lead role or not, or on any platform, I don't mind doing it. And yes, everyone wants to do OTT because OTT is the future. But if you ask me, I don't have that mindset. I'm happy with the way my career is going. If I get a chance, I would, of course, love to do a good OTT project on a good platform. But again, I believe in destiny. Jab hona hoga tab ho jayega. I'm just working hard on myself and on my craft and, for me, that's more important.”

Furthermore, talking about the kind of shows that are being made nowadays, Ranndeep said, “Makers make content according to the demand of the audience, so I have no comment on it. Till the time the audience is not facing any problem, the makers are not facing any problem, the actors are not facing any problem. I would love to play grey characters, not negative but grey characters. You know someone who is a bit arrogant and also has a little action and romance like Kabir Singh.”

About Ranndeep Rai

Ranndeep Rai was last seen in the hit show Balika Vadhu 2 and essayed the role of Anand. He was also seen in several other projects such as Saroj Ka Rishta, Vigin Suspect, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Diya Auri Baati Hum, and others.

