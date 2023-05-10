Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off air on 24th May; Hiten Tejwani aka Lakhan Kapoor reacts

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been a popular show and one of the longest-running shows which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the leads. The popular characters, Ram and Priya returned on screen for the second time with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, and the characters were essayed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. However, after the show took a generational leap, Nakuul and Disha refused to play elder characters and quit the show. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, and other new faces were introduced post their exit. Recently, reports confirmed that the second season will go off air as the show will return with the third season.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off air on May 24

The news came as a shock, not just to the audience but also to the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Although the show was popular, the generation leap was not taken too well by them and viewers had a hard time not seeing their favourite Ram and Priya on the show. A source revealed that suddenly a few days back there was a rumour of an extension of the show. However, ETimes reported today that the final episode will air on May 24. The final episode has already been shot and the team called pack up for the last time.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s Hiten Tejwani reacts

Hiten Tejwani who essays the character of Lakhan Kapoor thanked Ekta Kapoor for his role and said, “I am very thankful to Ekta for giving me such a meaty part. She has always given me good work. I love working with Balaji Telefilms. I had scenes with everybody and became friends with many of the co-actors on the show.” The actor further added that he wished the show had gone longer.

Meanwhile, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 will bring back Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Nothing has been confirmed yet if any of the Season 2 cast will be retained for the third season.

