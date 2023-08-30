Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta celebrates 2 years of Ram Kapoor; shares VIDEO

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. The actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Disha Parmar. In the show, the actor played Ram Kapoor and his exceptional acting mettle swooned the hearts of the fans.

Nakuul Mehta's new post:

Today, Nakuul Mehta celebrates as his character Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes two years. A few hours ago, he shared a post on his Instagram handle. The actor shared a fan edit of glimpses of his character Ram Kapoor. Sharing this clip, Nakuul wrote, "2 years to ℛ𝒶𝓂 𝒦𝒶𝓅ℴℴ𝓇 𝒻𝓇ℴ𝓂 ℬ𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒶 on your 30/08/2021." As soon as this post was uploaded on the internet, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post and showered on him. This post received huge response from fans and even actor Siddhant Chaturvedi liked Nakuul's post.

Watch Nakuul Mehta's video-

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta starred opposite Disha Parmar for the third time in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 after Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

About Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

Nakuul Mehta embarked on his professional journey with the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. After Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara's success, Nakuul hosted India's Got Talent season 6. He went on to star in another popular show titled Ishqbaaz wherein he played Shivaay Singh Oberoi.

Nakuul was a part of the show from 2016 to 2019 and starred opposite Surbhi Chandna. He then starred in Ishqbaaz's spinoff show Dil Boley Oberoi. Showing his versatility, Nakuul has also ventured into web series such as I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He was last seen on the small screen as the lead protagonist in the beloved daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, opposite Disha Parmar.

