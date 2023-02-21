Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Niti Taylor is all smiles as she poses with Ranndeep Rai, Hiten Tejwani; PICS

Niti Taylor is among the popular actresses in the showbiz industry who has a massive fan following The actress is presently busy with Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, for which she was recently roped in to play the role of Prachi. Niti stars opposite Ranndeep Rai in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, and their fresh 'Jodi' and chemistry is already receiving love from fans. Despite being busy with her show, Niti is treating her fans with several reels and pictures from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 with her co-stars.

Niti Taylor has maintained an active presence on her social media accounts and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans and followers. Today, Niti dropped a picture with her co-stars Ranndeep Rai and Hiten Tejwani . Sharing this photo, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 captioned, "Mere do Anmol Ratan @hitentejwani @randeepraii #bts #balh2 Keep showering all your love to Badeachelagtehain only on @sonytvofficial Monday to Friday 8 pm!!!"

Take a look at her PICS here-

A few hours later, Niti also shared a picture with the entire cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "All of us in one Frame Badeachelagtehain Family #bts #fun #balh2."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Niti Taylor's professional front:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4, which started streaming on Voot on December 2.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on 30 August 21 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Along with them, it also featured Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Manraj Singh, and many others in pivotal roles. Now after 20 years of the leap, the cast of the show involves Niti Taylor, Ranndeep Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo, and more. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.