Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 gets new time slot; Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi's show is the reason

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai returned to the television screen with its third season and fans are overjoyed to see their favorite on-screen duo, Ram Kapor and Priya Kapoor. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show premiered on May 25 and the popular show airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. However, recent rumors cropped up that the show will soon go off air as a new telly drama will be replacing it.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 to get new time slot

Fans of the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 were in for a surprise when news broke that the ongoing season would be temporarily replaced by a new show titled Barsaatein. However, the good news is that the beloved series will not be going off-air but will instead be assigned a new time slot to accommodate the upcoming show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has garnered a loyal fan base since its inception, with viewers eagerly following the lives and complex relationships of the main characters. It keeps the audience hooked with drama, romance, and entertainment.

However, fans are equally excited about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's upcoming show Barsaatein. The fresh pairing has already created a lot of buss and the romance drama will premiere from July 10th. As soon as the makers announced the decision to introduce the show in the time slot of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show, fans speculated that the latter's show will go off-air. Although it has been announced that they will get a new time slot, the time has not been announced yet.

Here's the latest promo of the new show, Barsaatein:

About Barsaatein

Speaking about the show, Shivangi Joshi will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist, Aradha. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later. It's a love story that will be a romantic monsoon tale. Reportedly, Barsaatein will launch on July 10 and will premiere on Sony TV.

