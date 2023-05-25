Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Here's what to expect from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is all set to be back with its third season and fans are extremely excited. Breaking the mold of quintessential love-at-first-sight stories, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ presents a relatable tale of two adults navigating life, unknowingly discovering love in their journey. Staying true to its core concept, the third season will bring alive another mature love story. The sparks will fly left, right, and center and the chemistry is undeniable. Prepare to be swept away by a plethora of romantic moments that will leave you exclaiming, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,’ paying homage to the show's captivating essence.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parma to play Ram and Priya:

Starring the audience's favorite on-screen duo, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, the third edition is one of the most anticipated seasons. Reprising the role of Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha will be seen once again as Ram Kapoor and Priya and #RaYa fans cannot keep calm! The audience will witness a new chapter in Ram and Priya’s lives - brimming with drama, romance, and entertainment.

Ram and Priya’s banter - sometimes meaningful, sometimes lighthearted, brings alive their deep connection and Nakuul Mehta, along with Disha Parmar, will once again ignite magic on-screen with their unmissable chemistry.

The third chapter introduces a host of new and talented actors, including Supriya Shukla, Milind Pathak, Chirag Mehra, Shivani Mahajan, and more. Their presence adds an extra layer of excitement, promising even more drama and entertainment in this intriguing narrative.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will start airing today, May 25, 2023, and can be watched at 8 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. The episodes will also be available on the digital streaming application of this channel, SonyLIV where one can watch the episodes anytime and anywhere.

