Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: How does mom-to-be Disha Parmar stay fit during pregnancy?

After Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, Dipika Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy in their lives yesterday. While fans are overjoyed with the news, they are looking forward to another adorable couple in the industry delivering the good news this year, and it's none other than Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Disha and Rahul took to their social media last month to share the exciting news with their fans. Since then, the parents-to-be are making the most of this new phase.

Disha Parmar's pregnancy workout

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actress has always been super active on social media and shares regular posts with fans. Recently, she has been sharing glimpses of her fitness routine in pregnancy. The actress adopted a prenatal yoga routine in her life and she takes to social media to share pictures and videos of the yoga classes with her instructor. The actress is mostly working out at home. In another post, she is seen posing with a small blue ball on the yoga mat. Her workout outfits are a black tee shirt and trousers of the same color. The actress is radiating with pregnancy glow.

Take a look at Disha posing on the yoga mat:

Disha's pregnancy announcement

On May 19, Disha took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy. Disha and Rahul Vaidya shared a picture wherein the couple is seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that has 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. She also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby.

Disha Parmar work front

Disha Parmar started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She then did several other shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Jamai Raja, and others. Disha is currently seen essaying the lead role of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta's Ram Kapoor. She announced her pregnancy a few days after starting work on the show. The actress shared, "This is a finite show. So, I opted for it as it will work in my favor since I'm pregnant."

