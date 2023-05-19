Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Teaser: Find out when and where you can watch Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta's show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is all set to be back with its third season. Starring the audience's favorite on-screen duo Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, the third edition is one of the most anticipated seasons. Reprising the role of Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have already begun shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3. The third season comprises the same actors essaying the same character but promises a new plot and storyline. Fans are quite excited to watch their favorite on-screen jodi spread the magic again together on our Television screens.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo:

A few minutes ago, Sony TV took to their official Twitter handle and shared the first teaser of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. In this promo, we see Nakuul aka Ram, and Disha aka Priya on a coffee date. Ram says, "Waapas toh aana hi tha, audience ko pyaar joh itna hai mujse." Replying to him, Priya says, "Yeh na aapki galat fehmi hai Mr. Kapoor. Audience ko pyaar hai, mujse." Ram says, "Sense of humor bohot acha hai tumhara. Vaise vahi acha hai sirf." Priya says, "Mr. Kapoor." Ram replies, "Yes Priya." Priya says, "Apni coffee pijiye."

Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Aapne unhein yaad kiya aur woh chale aaye… aapke pyaar ke khatir #Raya wapas aa rahe hain! Dekhiye #Raya ki zindagi ka naya panna #BadeAchheLagteHain3, 25th May se Mon-Fri, raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

From when to watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will start airing on May 25, 2023, and can be watched Monday to Friday.

What time to watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 can be watched at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Where to watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 can be watched on Sony TV. The episodes will also be available on the digital streaming application of this channel, SonyLIV where one can watch the episodes anytime and anywhere.

Speaking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will go off-air on May 24.

