Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh host get-together; Disha Parmar and more attend

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta is known for his exceptional acting prowess and has a massive fan following. From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, the actor has evolved over the years and won hearts of the viewers with his talent and charm. At present, he is busy entertaining the audience by showcasing his acting in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 and stars opposite Disha Parmar. On July 29, Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh hosted dinner for all his co-stars from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 at their house.

Nakuul Mehta shares a glimpse of the get-together:

A few hours ago, Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a snap from the get-together that he and Jankee Parekh hosted at their house. The couple invite Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star cast that is Disha Parmar, Supriya Shukla, Srishti Jain, Milind Pathak, Saadhika Syal, Taniya Kalra, Akshit Sukhija, Chirag Mehra and Sanaz Irani at their house. In this snap, we see Nakuul, Jankee and others smile ear to ear as they pose for the picture here. Sharing this photo, the actor wrote, "𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝓪𝓼𝓽 𝓢𝓾𝓹𝓹𝓮𝓻 With some Bade Achhe और khoobsurat folks (heart emoticon)."

PIC from the get-together:

Celebs react:

Disha Parmar commented on Nakuul's post and wrote, "Thankyou for the lovely food & a great night you two!." Srishtii Jain thanked Nakuul and Jankee and wrote, "Thankyou for the lovely evening Nakul had a great time! @jank_ee Thankyou for being such a beautiful host lots of love guys!" Taniya Kalrra commented, "It was beautiful @nakuulmehta @jank_ee thank you," Saadhika Syal wrote, "Thank you @jank_ee & @nakuulmehta for a beautiful evening! ♥️ Missing our cutest member @babysufim in the picture," and Akkshith Sukhija commented, "it was such a lovely night thankyou guys @nakuulmehta @jank_ee"

The on-screen pairing of Nakuul and Disha Parmar has undoubtedly been one of the most beloved in the industry. The duo has worked together multiple times, and the chemistry they share both on and off-screen is truly remarkable. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Nakuul portrays the character of Ram while Disha portrays Priya. Their devoted fanbase never hesitates to shower them with love and support.

