Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar have hilarious banter over her last leg of pregnancy

Woh Apna Sa actress, Disha Parmar is currently in the last trimester of her pregnancy. The mom-to-be and her husband Rahul Vaidya will very soon welcome their first child into the world. The power couple even hosted a grand baby shower ceremony and Parmar has kept her fans updated in her new journey. Recently, Parmar posted a video on social media describing her last leg of pregnancy when her co-star Nakuul Mehta gave a funny comment.

Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta’s hilarious banter over her last leg of pregnancy

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram account to share her point of view on the last leg of Pregnancy with the caption, “I know it. I feel it, Nearing the finishing line.” In the video, she is seen lip-syncing, “Okay not to exaggerate but I feel like I am already tired tomorrow.” Parmar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 co-star and friend Nakuul Mehta quickly gave a hilarious reply to tease her. He commented, “This is a lie. This you every day” while the former replied to it later with laughing emojis.

Take a look at the video here

For the uninformed, Nakuul and Disha have been good friends for a long time. The two talented actors first came together to collaborate on the superhit romantic drama Pyar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Due to the massive craze for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, they teamed up on the second season of Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Although the show did not do well on the TRP charts, it did gain major popularity on social media platforms and the online TRP charts. The show soon returned with a third finite season with the original lead Parmar and Mehta reprising their characters and Ram and Priya’s love story starting on a fresh note.

The 28-year-old actress decided to stay committed to her work life and shot for the entire series during her pregnancy. The show wrapped up recently with Disha informing her fans about her baby coming soon. She is enjoying her pregnancy phase in full swing with husband Rahul Vaidya. Parmar is at it whether it is on a romantic pool date with beau, or flaunting her baby bump in mirror selfies, nevertheless she is maintaining her health.

More about Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta is known for his shows Ishqbaaz and Bade Ache Lagte Hain while Disha has featured in shows like Pyar Ka Dard and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. When the two were first informed about Bade Ache Lagte Hain season 3 they revealed the weird feeling of dead characters coming back to life and also how fortunate they felt to reprise their characters again.

