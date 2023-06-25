Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta surprises special person with postcard from world's highest post office

Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. The charismatic actor also possesses an inherent passion for traveling that knows no bounds. His love for exploration takes him on thrilling journeys to diverse corners of the world. Recently, Nakuul traveled to Hikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and also visited the world's highest post office. Nakuul's heartfelt gesture left his fans in awe as the actor sent a postcard to the love of his life, his wife, Jankee Mehta.

In the video, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor gave a glimpse of his adventure and penned a long caption. Sharing this post, he wrote, "Only took 4 flights, 23 hours of insane driving to & fro through unchartered terrain, rocks, water bodies, valleys and a 9 KM tunnel, changed 3 hotels, went from sea level to 14,650 feet above sea level & from 33 degrees of heat to 1 degree of cold in a span of 3 days to send a postcard from the HIGHEST POST OFFICE IN THE WORLD to the greatest loves of my life How was your week?."

In the comment section of this post, Jankee Mehta expressed her excitement and wrote, "Can’t wait to receive the postcard."

About Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

Nakuul Mehta started his career in 2012 by playing the main lead in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein he was paired opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul also did commercials, and music videos, and was associated with theatre for a long time. He also donned the hat of a host and was an anchor on India's Got Talent 6. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and also a web show Ved and Arya.

The talented actor gained more fame after he acted in Ishqbaaaz wherein he starred opposite Surbhi Chandna and later did Dil Boley Oberoi. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha has paired again with Nakuul, and currently, she is seen playing the lead in the show.

