Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2: Will Prachi be able to prove Raghav's innocence? Watch the latest promo

Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has already found its place in viewers' hearts since the beginning. Be it Ram and Priya's story or the chemistry between Prachi, Pihu and Raghav, the twist and turns of the storyline is making the show more interesting.The Instagram handle of Sony TV has uploaded a promo of the upcoming episode where we get to see Prachi supporting Raghav.

"Kya Raghav ko support karne wali Prachi zindagi bhar nibhayegi uska saath? Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!", the post read.

The promo

In the latest promo we see Prachi coming to Josh, Pihu and others saying,"Guys, please stop stressing and ek sec ke liye calm down taki hum ek dusre se bat kar paye taki koi solution nikal paye." To which Pihu says, "Prachi please let it be, I know yeh humari help nahi karega (pointing at Josh), muje ispe itna sa bhi yakeen nahi hai, let it be.

"Hearing this, Prachi says, "I can't let it be. Baat Raghav ki hai, uske character ki hai and he is innocent".

Prachi then turns towards Josh and tells him,"Josh, tumhe ispe yakeen nahi hai na kyuki tum isse nahi jante. Par main janti hu and mai pura bharosa karti hu Raghav pe". The promo ends with a shocking face of Josh and Raghav.

About the show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered its first episode on August 2021 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. Since February 2023, the show took a generation leap and Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo are seen in the lead roles.

