Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2: Will Prachi reunite with Raghav? Watch the latest promo

Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is touching new heights every day as it is being widely appreciated by the fans. Initially, the viewers were disappointed when the story took a generational leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who played the lead roles, quit the show. However, the leap has not let the viewers down as each episode is getting more and more exciting.

The Instagram handle of Sony TV has uploaded the promo of the upcoming episode, where we get to see the distance between Prachi and Raghav.

"Raghav aur Prachi ke beech aayi hain ek ankahi doori, kya asar hoga unki dosti par ab? Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!", the post read.

The new promo

In the latest episode, we see a girl named Saniya comes up to Prachi and says, "U know that guy Raghav jo Kiara se milne aaya tha, bahut hi sweet and pyara tha," to which Prachi answers, "Ya, vo sabke sath ache se behave karta hai."

In the next scene Prachi bumps into Raghav and says,"Mai Josh se bat krne aayi thi to jaldi jaldi mein dekha nahi, I am so sorry." To which Raghav says, "I am sorry too kyuki mai Josh nahi hu." This reply from Raghav leaves Prachi speechless.

About the show

Bade Achhe Lagte hai revolves around two individuals Ram and Priya and their journey of love which was played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar respectively. Since February 2023, the story has taken a generational leap which focuses on Ram and Priya's daughters: Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) and Prachi (Niti Taylor).

