Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Throwback to Ram Kapoor's memorable love confession to Priya; WATCH

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar became one of the most loved jodis of Indian television with the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show which aired for the first time in 2011 became a superhit and was so loved by the audience that it came back for subsequent seasons 2 and 3. Audiences loved business tycoon Ram's marriage with middle-class Priya, the problems that cropped up, and how the two solved them. It's been some time since we saw our favorite pair together, so we decided to do a throwback to one of the best scenes of the serial- Ram Kapoor's confession of love for Priya.

Throwback to Ram Kapoor's confession of love for Priya

Although it's been more than 5 years that the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain went off-air, ardent fans of the show remember each scene vividly. They regularly post videos and photos from the serial on social media. Now, a few days back a fan page of the serial shared a video which is a clip from the scene of Ram Kapoor's confession to Priya. An angry Ram is seen shouting and telling Priya, "Tumko kya laga mein party mein tha, mein enjoy kar raha tha? Tumahre peeche peeche mein bhi nikla tha, sari raat gaari mein tha, ghar ke bahar. Tumhare barein mein soch raha tha, I wanted you to call me." As he continues, Priya is seen standing in front of him, too shocked to say anything with tears in her eyes. Further Ram Kapoor said that he wanted to call her, but his ego got the better of him. "Yes, I have a big ego, and I'm scared," he added.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Watch the video from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain here:

Advertisement

The iconic scene further showed Ram Kapoor confessing that he loves Priya and he is afraid of rejection. The fan uploaded the video with his quote and wrote, "Pehli baar meri zindagi mein koi hai, jise main haarna nahi chahta” This line has my whole heart!"

Netizens get nostalgic

Netizens reacted to the video as they got nostalgic watching the iconic scene. One user wrote, "This fight was the best love confession Ever. Period." Nother wrote, "Thanks guys yaad dila Diya tum logo ne ki aaj ka episode mujhse miss hogaya."

ALSO READ: Krystle Dsouza’s video dump of her rumored boyfriend’s camera roll sparks playful message exchange; Read