Avika Gor, known for her role as Anandi in the hit show Balika Vadhu in the television world, received immense popularity through her performance. She has been a part of television since she was seven.

In an interview with Hautterrfly, the actress opened up about shooting intimate scenes, her relationship with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani, and more.

Avika Gor opens up about filming intimate scenes

When asked about filming intimate scenes, the Balika Vadhu actress described it as very dull. She said that the audience might think it's a lot of fun, but it's quite boring.

Avika Gor also praised intimacy coordinator Krishna Bhatt for her professionalism and ability to create a comfortable environment on set. She expressed that having Krishna Bhatt on their set was the highlight for her. With experience from working on all of Emraan Hashmi's films and beyond, she knows the ins and outs of setting the right atmosphere, ensuring everyone's comfort, and managing the process effectively.

Avika highlighted Vikram Bhatt’s sensitivity towards such issues on the set and his awareness of any discomfort among the cast. She said, “And Vikram sir is a pro, unke set par na agar sharam vali feeling hai na toh humse zyada unme hai. Unko bahut sharam aa rahi hoti hai, aade se zyada time. (And Vikram sir is a pro. If there's any feeling of embarrassment on set, he feels it more than we do. He gets very embarrassed most of the time).”

She shared that dealing with a team like that for a particular sequence becomes very easy because everyone feels like just doing what is necessary, finishing it, and moving on to the next scene.

Avika Gor's approach to scenes involving intimacy

When asked about what technicians or directors can do to make her feel more cared for during intimate scenes, she shared that the most important thing is understanding how comfortable the actors are with it. In fact, in any of her films, there is no visible nudity.

She added, “Of course, there’s lovemaking and all of that but meri body kaafi hadd tak hidden rehti hai. That’s the directors way of showing it and ye discussion bahut pehle hi ho jata hai. (Of course, there's lovemaking and all of that, but my body remains quite hidden. That's the director's way of showing it, and this discussion happens well in advance).”

Further, Avika Gor recalled times when she persistently urged her directors to document everything clearly. She emphasizes the importance of clarity, which brings her a great deal of comfort.

Reflecting on her co-stars, she mentioned that they have been very considerate. Before touching her anywhere, even if it's just her hand, they have asked her.

For those unaware, Avika Gor started her acting career with the show Balika Vadhu, which had a long run from 2008 to 2016. The series also featured some well-known faces in the TV industry including Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, Mahhi Vij and more. She has also appeared in several films like Paathshala, Thank You, Popcorn and others.

