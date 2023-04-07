Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda becomes mother of a baby girl; Reveals she is in NICU

Popular actress Neha Marda is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu. After her stint, she gained immense popularity and starred in several other shows. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. It’s been quite long since she has been away from the limelight. The actress who was recently rushed to the hospital due to complications in pregnancy has now announced that she has been blessed with a baby girl.

Neha Marda announces the arrival of her baby girl

As per the reports of Times of India, Neha experienced complicacy in her last trimester and has delivered a premature baby. She said, “My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared us for it in advance. Complications were expected but fortunately, everything went about fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine.”

Revealing that both she and her daughter are still in the hospital, she said, “I am hoping to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. She was with me briefly before she had to be to moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight.”

Neha Marda's career:

Before starring Balika Vadhu, Neha made her debut in 2005 with Saath Rahega Always and then featured in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. After this, Neha was a part of numerous successful such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress did justice to her characters in these shows and impressed the masses with her performance.

