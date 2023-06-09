Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda REVEALS the name of her baby girl with an adorable PIC

Popular actress Neha Marda is among the most popular entertainment world and has a dedicated fan following. The actress recently embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed a baby girl in April 2023. However, Neha shared how she couldn’t meet her daughter for 20 days as she was a premature baby and was kept in the NICU. Neha had even shared her joy of holding her baby after days and expressed how her daughter crossed every phase of her treatment to be absolutely fine. Now, Neha has finally named her baby girl and has shared it with her fans and followers on her social media handle.

Neha Marda reveals her daughter's name:

A few hours ago, Neha Marda took to her social media handle and shared a post, revealing her baby girl's name. Sharing a picture of her daughter, the Balika Vadhu actress wrote, "Mummy Neha & Papa Aayushman welcomes the newest addition to the family! "Anaya Agrawal." Yes, Neha has named her daughter Anaya. As soon as this post was up, fans and friends flooded her comment section with their lovely messages.

Take a look at the post here-

On the personal front, Neha Marda tied the knot with a Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage setup. After several years of being married, the couple embraced parenthood in 2023.

Neha Marda's professional life:

Before starring Balika Vadhu, Neha made her debut in 2005 with Saath Rahega Always and then featured in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit show Balika Vadhu. Neha was a part of this show for several years and was loved by the audience for her exceptional acting prowess.

After this, Neha was a part of numerous successful such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress did justice to her characters in these shows and impressed the masses with her performance.

