Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor recounts being sexually harassed by bodyguard at event; 'Tried to touch me...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Avika Gor started acting at a young age and has been in the industry for many years. She is one of the well-known figures in the television fraternity. Although she has been away from TV screens for quite a while, the actress has been doing other projects. Recently, Avika appeared in an interview and opened up about a shocking experience that she faced. During the conversation, she described an incident where a bodyguard touched her inappropriately.

Elaborating more on it, the Sasural Simar Ka actress said that the incident had left her shaken. While talking about being sexually harassed, Avika revealed that she let the bodyguard go.

What actually happened with Avika Gor?

In a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor sat down to discuss her experiences in life and showbiz. Recounting an unsettling incident that she faced in Kazakhstan, the actress shared that she was sexually harassed by a bodyguard at an event.

She mentioned, "I remember someone from behind tried to touch me while I was going towards the stage. The minute I turned back, I remember seeing only the bodyguard, and there was nobody else." She further added, "And I remember the second time; it was about to happen, and I held the hand. It was the same bodyguard.”

Further, the Balika Vadhu fame remarked that after being caught, the bodyguard responded with an apology gesture, and she let her go. "They don’t know how to speak English or Hindi, so I let it go. What more could I do?” added Avika.

Avika Gor on how teasing or sexual harassment affects someone

Taking the conversation ahead, Avika Gor asserted that the people who eve-tease or harass women are often unaware of the extent to which such situations affect someone. Mentioning the Kazakhstan incident, the actress explained that if she is talking about it even today, then it must have left a strong impact in her mind to be careful everytime.

In one of the segments of the interview, Avika Gor mentioned her mother’s foresight in educating her about such dangers. She shared that her mother told her to do most things on her own on sets, whether it was about putting the microphone or some other stuff.

The actress added that she also told her to let others touch her only for things that couldn’t be done on her own, like make-up. Besides this, the Sasural Simar Ka actress asserted that when it comes to raising her voice and making sure that she is treated in a certain way, she got training in such aspects at a young age and called it 'important.'

Avika Gor opens up about dealing with unsettling situations with courage

Later in the conversation, the interviewer said that Lara Dutta once talked about thrashing the perpetrator. To this, the Balika Vadhu fame responded that it is all a matter of courage. The 26-year-old explained that if she dared to turn around and give it, then she would have hit a lot of people by now.

About Avika Gor

As already known by ardent viewers of television shows, Avika Gor became a household name owing to her stint in Balika Vadhu. Since then, she has become a familiar face in the industry. Some of her other notable works are Sasural Simar Ka and Laado.

Apart from working in the Hindi belt, the actress forayed into Telugu and Kannada films. It was in 2013 that she made her Telugu debut. She was last seen in the movie Umapati and appeared in the lead role.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

