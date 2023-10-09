Balika Vadhu’s Smriti Khanna spends quality time with daughter, says ‘sorry’ to husband Gautam; Here’s why

Smriti Khanna, known for her roles in popular television shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Balika Vadhu, has been winning hearts not only with her acting but also with her adorable moments as a mother. She has been away from the industry for some time but has carved a niche in the digital space with her active posts. The talented actress, who welcomed her baby girl, Anayka, into the world on April 15, 2021, recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, showcasing some precious mother-daughter time.

Smriti Khanna's adorable video with daughter

In the video that Smriti Khanna posted on her social media accounts, she can be seen cuddling and playing with her little bundle of joy, Anayka. She and her daughter get into a bathtub for a relaxing time. The video captures their endearing bond as they play with water. The actress also sarcastically mentioned that she would dedicate all romantic songs to her daughter and said sorry to her hubby. Smriti Khanna's caption reads, "All the romantic songs are also dedicated to Anayka now. Sorry @mistergautam"

Check out Smriti Khanna's post here:

Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, and others react

Fans and followers of Smriti Khanna were quick to react to the heartwarming video. Many of them couldn't contain their excitement and expressed how cute and adorable the mother-daughter duo looked in the video. The comment section was filled with compliments and affectionate messages, with fans showering Smriti and Anayka with love. One user commented,"I am loving this version of a mother! Where she can be herself! Not have to follow the tag to wear whatever she wants to!" Another wrote, "Poor Gautam !! But am sure he is loving you showering your love on his Princess..He doesn't mind sharing you with her..Right Gautam..? Stay Blessed. khush raho HAMESHA."

Industry friends and colleagues of Smriti also joined in to share their thoughts. Mahhi Vij dropped a few red heart emojis. Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Oh damn, I said the same to suyyash about nirvair the other day!"

Check out some of the comments on Smriti Khanna's post here:

