Balveer fame Dev Joshi is FINALLY married to girlfriend Aarti; PICS from wedding, Haldi and Mehendi ceremony are too gorgeous to miss

Dev Joshi is now a husband! Yes, the actor who became a fan favorite for his stint in the hit fictional show Balveer, is now a married man. Dev tied the wedding knot in an intimate ceremony with his partner Aarti in Nepal. The lovebirds were dating for a while before they got hitched. They got married on February 25, 2025, and their gorgeous photos from their special day are going viral on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dev Joshi posted three pictures with his wife Aarti. In the first picture, Dev and Aarti were candidly captured as they looked into each others' eyes whereas in the second photo, the actor was seen in a happy element.

In the third picture, Aarti and Dev's union can be seen as they hold hands together. Sharing this post with his fans and followers, Dev wrote in the caption, "अहं त्वदस्मि मदसि त्वम्! में तुझसे और तू मुझसे 25/2/25, A date to remember forever! #DevAarti #Married #."

Take a look at Dev Joshi and Aarti's wedding photos-

For his special day, Dev opted for an off-white look. The actor chose a heavily embellished sherwani wh,ereas Aarti opted for a fully embroidered red lehenga. After these photos were shared, Aashka Goradia Goble wrote, "Congratulationsssssss," and Abhishek Nigam commented, "Dher saari shubhkamnaein tumhe Dev! God bless you both," along with many more comments.

Prior to sharing these wedding photos, Dev and Aarti shared a few photos from their Haldi ceremony. Decked up in gorgeous yellow and white outfits, the couple looked beautiful during their pre-wedding festivities.

Here are Dev and Aarti's Haldi ceremony photos-

Even before the Haldi ritual, Dev and Aarti's mehendi ceremony was celebrated. The Balveer actor had shared a few snaps from their pre-wedding ritual on his Instagram profile.

See Dev and Aarti's mehendi ceremony PICS-

For the uninformed, on February 6, Dev had shared a few photos from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account with Aarti. On February 22, Dev and his family travelled to Nepal for his wedding. All the pre-wedding functions and weddings took place in Nepal in the presence of their family members.

Pinkvilla team wishes the newly married couple a heartiest congratulations!