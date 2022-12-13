Balveer fame Dev Joshi selected among one million applicants for lunar expedition? Deets

As per the reports, he is among eight people who will be part of the flight around the moon on the spaceship. They will travel around the moon's orbit on the spacecraft named Starship, which is developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. They will be in space for six days before returning back to Earth. The spacecraft will not be landing on the moon and will just orbit it.

Dev Joshi , who became a household name with the show Balveer , has been selected for an all-private lunar tour. The actor is among the 8 people from all over the world who would be part of the space mission. Dev Joshi, who is a popular Indian actor has become a social media buzz since the time the news came out about him going for a lunar expedition.

As per reports by Telly chakkar, “Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, on Friday revealed the name of the eight people who will be joining him for the all-private lunar endeavour.

DJ #steveaoki who was in Bangalore recently will also be joining #devjoshi for the Moon trip. Dev has been in the entertainment industry since he was three and has done several television series. The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.”

List of artists who are part of lunar expedition

The names have been declared on website of his dearMoon project. The names include K-pop star T.O.P, American DJ Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall and Indian actor Dev Joshi.

Dev Joshi’s announcement

Dev had shared a collage of pictures of his co-travellers on Instagram. He wrote, “Here's the Surprise!!! Proud to be part of such a Wonderful Team of #dearMoonproject #dearMoon. I can't express my Happiness when I am sharing this wonderful news with you, but I can say that this is going to be huge!!!! Dear Moon is what we have been working hard for past 18 months and finally, I am sharing this with you all.”

Life gives you an opportunity, you just need to work hard and stay focused to concentrate on the things, which matter in your life... I am proud to represent my country in the field of Space and Art together! We all are artistes and we are going to the Moon.... Thank you so much for all of your love and support. #devians #mz #d3parivar."