Barbie: After Juhi Parmar, Jay Bhanushali slams the movie, calls it ‘super bad’

Everyone in the world is caught in Barbie fever at the moment. Social media is flooded with pictures of individuals wearing pink clothes and flocking to the theatres to watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Jay Bhanushali, a popular personality in the entertainment and showbiz world got influenced by social media hype and decided to give the movie a watch. However, he was completely disappointed.

Jay Bhanushali on Barbie

On Wednesday, Jay Bhanushali took to social media to share his experience of the film. He shared that he wanted to do something over the weekend, so he went to the theatres with his daughter to watch the much-hyped film. In the videos he uploaded on social media, he can be heard saying, "Trust me guys, bawasir hai (it’s like piles). Apka paisa bacha raha hu, apka manasik santalan bacha raha hu, isse buri film mein aaj tak nahi dekha, it was super super suuper bad film, truust me guys. Movie dekhne k baad it took me two days to make this video, because I was thinking ye kya film bana diya. Promote ayese kar raha tha, mereko laga ye bachho ke liye hoga, padh na bachhon ke liye na badho ke liye tha."

Jay Bhanushali's daughter's reaction to Barbie

The actor further continued and shared that his daughter was equally disappointed in the film and wanted to leave the theatres. He added, “Sabse mazedaar baat thi ki kyunki maine paise de diye the toh main koshish kar raha tha main tolerate karu iss movie ko end tak. I think film shuru hone ke aadhe ghante baad hi meri beti bolti hai ’Dad, I’m sleeping. I can’t watch this film. Ya toh mujhe ghar le ke chalo, I’m too bored.’ Maine bola, ‘Nahi nahi beta, it’s a good film.’ And the look on her face, main aapko bata nahi sakta meri beti ne kabhi life mein mujhe aisa look nahi diya hai. She was actually judging me because of the film.

Juhi Parmar on Barbie

Yesterday, Juhi Parmar took to her social media handle and penned a long note after she watched Barbie with her 10-year-old daughter Samairra. In the note, the actress expressed her concern and disappointment about kids who are watching the film and shared her review.

