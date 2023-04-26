Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta confirm divorce after 2 years of separation

Actors Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta were once considered one of the most loved couples and fans loved their chemistry. They grabbed attention wherever they went and the couple knew how to keep the chemistry alive. However, things didn’t go as planned and the couple went separate ways in July 2021. Although the couple didn’t comment on the issue, reports confirmed that Barkha was living separately with her daughter after Indraneil moved out.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil’s divorce

Earlier, when reports of conflict in their marriage surfaced, Barkha and Indraneil had said that they were just rumours. Barkha stated that these rumours become a part and parcel of life in the showbiz industry and these are just rumours. Indraneil also said that they were doing absolutely fine and brushed the rumours. However, recently ETimes confirmed that Barkha and Indraneil’s divorce will come through soon. Barkha was quoted saying, “Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.”

Barkha Bisht dating Ashish Sharma

Earlier, reports surfaced that Barkha is dating actor-producer Ashish Sharma. He is popular for his role in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. An exclusive source revealed in Hindustan Times, “The two started dating [sometime] last year. Barkha wants to stay away from any kind of publicity, especially around her relationships. However, the two never shy away from going out together in public. They have been friends first and then love kicked in.”

Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta

Barkha has been married to Indraneil for more than ten years and the couple has an 11-year-old daughter, Meira Sengupta. The couple met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and got married in 2008. The news of their separation made headlines in early 2021. According to reports, it was due to the actor’s alleged proximity with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha that led to the separation.

While the reason for their split is still unknown, Barkha shared that work and her daughter, Meira continue to be her priority. Talking about the professional front, she shared, “I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and film too.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Do you know the net worth of Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya? Deets inside