Barsaatein: Ahead of Simba Nagpal's entry, Kushal Tandon calms fan wars, says ' Don't degrade...'

Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka is currently the talk of the town. The show is all set to witness a new entry in the show. Popular actor Simba Nagpal is all set to enter the show as a third wheel in Reyaansh and Aradhana's love story. The story of the show revolves around Reyaansh and Aradhana's partying ways, however, their profession has brought them together. The show features actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. Ahead of Simba's entry into the show, the fans have been protesting against the same as they don't want any other character to come in between their beloved #Aaransh (Aaradhana- Reyansh). Kushal seems to have noticed the negativity on social media and he posted a few messages for his fans asking them to not indulge in fan wars.

Kushal Tandon's message for fans

Kushal took to Twitter and asked his fans to not get into negativity on social media and spread happiness and positivity. He tried to make the fans understand that for a story to move forward, new twists and new characters are required. He mentioned that his fans should accept the new entrant with open arms. He wrote, "Hi, jus wanted to address a point, I am glad that In so little time you guys gave so much love to Barsatain, Reyansh and Aradhna but plz understand it's a show characters will come and go to make show interesting for you all, for that plz don't degrade new characters who are joining in, as I always say if you love me and you are my fans plz maintain a class and don't demean any one and don't start fan wars .... It's a show and we are doing every thing to make it interesting for you all, you all know what I am taking about, so plz with all heart welcome Jay on the show'

Kushal Tandon's journey so far

Kushal Tandon started off his career as a model and got his first acting break with Ek Hazaaron Mey Meri Behna Hai. His offscreen camaraderie with actress Nia Sharma from the same show was quite talked about. The talented actor then took the leap of faith and entered the controversial show Bigg Boss season 8. He was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. He has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. Kushal played the lead role in Beyhadh while he made his OTT debut with Hum and was later part of Bebakee.

ALSO READ: New dad Rahul Vaidya drops adorable photo of his father playing with his grandchild; says 'Isse bada sukh...'