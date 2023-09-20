Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi unleashes superhero skills in epic action scene

Shivangi Joshi is currently winning the hearts of viewers with her impressive stint in Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actress plays the character of a young journalist and her turbulent love life. The current track of the show revolves around Aradhana and Reyaansh meeting again post their heartbreaking break-up.

Shivangi Joshi's action-packed scene for the upcoming episodes

The upcoming episodes of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka will witness a high-voltage dramatic sequence wherein Aradhana played by Shivangi Joshi will be seen fighting the goons. Like a complete ninja, Aradhana fights the goons all alone. A crew member recorded a behind-the-scenes video wherein the actress is seen performing the scene. Well, after seeing the video, it is quite evident that Shivangi can ace action scenes just as well as romantic and emotional scenes.

Check out the video shared by Shivangi on her Instagram

New twist in Barsaatein

Barsaatein is all set for a major twist in the show. As per reports, Simba Nagpal is all set to enter the show as Dev, who will have a love angle with Shivangi Joshi's character Aradhana. Seeing Dev and Aradhana come closer, Reyaansh will feel insecure and will try to win her back. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about actor Pankit Thakker being roped in as Dev's father in the show. He is said to play the character of a rich business tycoon who's also an antagonist. The show stars actors like Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Aradhana Sharma among others.

Shivangi Joshi's journey in the industry so far

Shivangi started off her career at a very young age. She played the character of Aayat in Beintehaa. Within no time, she was recognized for her craft and was cast as one of the leads in Begusarai, followed by bagging the iconic character of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After doing Yeh Rishta for years, the actress featured in Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bekaboo before bagging Barsaatein.

