Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi expresses love for THIS co-actor

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Reyaansh turning sour towards Aradhana all over again while Kiki has blackmailed Jay to get engaged to her or else she would harm Aradhana. Jay gives in for the sake of Aradhana and gets engaged to Kiki.

While the show is laced with a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets of the show is quite positive and vibrant. There is a lot of mutual admiration that happens among the co-actors of the show. Lead actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are often seen sharing BTS glimpses from the sets of the show. But today, actress Tannaz Irani shared a glimpse from the sets and also expressed her love for Shivangi Joshi.

Tannaz Irani and Shivangi Joshi's bond

Tannaz shared a glimpse from the shoot and dedicated the song Hey Girl to Shivangi. She also wrote, "Love You @shivangijoshi18". Shivangi was quick to reciprocate the love as she reshared the story and wrote, "You are the best... I love you so much."

Have a look at Shivangi Joshi's reply to Tannaz Irani's Instagram story

About Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The show features popular actors like Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon, Aradhana Sharma, Simba Nagpal, and Tannaz Irani among others. The core story of the show revolves around an unusual love story between Reyaansh and Aradhana. Aradhana is a journalist while Reyaansh is her boss. They fall in love but separate due to a major misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Jay Khurana, played by Simba Nagpal also has feelings for Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi).

Shivangi Joshi's journey in television

Shivangi started off with smaller roles in TV shows. She was a part of Beintehaa wherein she played Aaliya's sister Aayat in the show. Later, she bagged Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. Shivangi became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the character of Naira. She was also a part of Balika Vadhu 2 and Bekaboo. She tried her hand on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

