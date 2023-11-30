Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi radiates glamor in white embroidered saree

When talking of Shivangi Joshi, there's no need for any introduction. Her commendable work in the industry as an actress earned her a separate fanbase. Known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi also keeps dropping pictures of her stunning style statements, surprising her fans. This time, the actress' latest look in a white embroidered saree is stealing away our hearts. Let us have a look.

Shivangi Joshi's latest look

A few hours ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media and shared some jaw-dropping snaps of her donning a pearl white saree. Radiating elegance, the actress is seen wearing a beautiful and gorgeous saree with white embroidery on it. The floor-length pleats and loose pallu style prove her great sense of style yet again. Pairing the saree with a matching blouse, Shivangi Joshi became a head-turner.

Captioning the post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame dropped a dove emoji.

Here's Shivangi Joshi's recent social media post:

Speaking of her accessories, Shivangi complimented her look with traditional jewelry. She wore green stone studded earrings and a bangle in her right hand. Keeping her style minimal and sophisticated, she did not wear any neckpiece. What steals the limelight is her white bindi, which adds a sense of beauty and elegance.

Further, the actress also opted for dewy makeup and light pink lipstick. The shimmery golden shadow and mascara-donned lashes looked way too classy. Her open wavy tresses perfectly complemented her traditional look.

Fans shower love on Shivangi Joshi's saree look

As soon as Shivangi Joshi shared the pictures from her recent photoshoot on social media, fans in no time flooded the comment box with their love and blessings for Shivangi Joshi. One of the fans wrote."So beautiful, so elegant.. just looking like a wow." Another comment read, "Shivangi U R Looking Beautiful."

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon. The former started her journey with character roles but bagged a prominent part in Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. However, her role as a lead figure in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, earned her mainstream recognition.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon has THIS adorable reaction as co-star Shivangi Joshi turns paparazzi on sets