Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi reveals best person she met in 2023

Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction. The talented actress is currently acting as the complicated character of Aradhana in the Sony TV show Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka. While Shivangi's onscreen character goes through turmoil, the actress took to her social media account to interact with her fans through a fun question-and-answer session. During the sesh, Shivangi revealed the best person she met in the year 2023.

Shivangi Joshi's best person from the year 2023

Shivangi Joshi took to Instagram to answer an interesting question about the best person she met in the year 2023. Shivangi shared a picture with Kushal Tandon who plays the male lead character of Reyansh Lamba in Barsaatein and tagged him. She also posted a few cute emojis along with her answer.

Furthermore, she shared the best memory so far from Barsaatein and wrote, "When we all watched the first episode together on set. There was a lot of excitement and hope that you all will love it."

Have a look at Shivangi Joshi's reply to questions

The actress also appreciated her good friend Jannat Zubair amidst the Q and A session. When asked about her favorite creator, Shivangi wrote, " My friend @jannatzubair29 who's a good content creator and all-rounder."

The current track of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

The current track of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka revolves around Aradhana agreeing to marry Jay. However, she still loves Reyansh and is confused about her emotional state. In the previous episode, she imagines Reyansh in her room amidst her wedding preparations. This leaves her in an emotional mess.

Recently, the show witnessed the entry of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik into the show as Jay's mother and Aradhana's would-be mother-in-law.

Shivangi Joshi's journey in the industry

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of the industry for many years. She started her journey with character roles but bagged a major part in Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. Her acting chops landed her to play the main lead in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After playing the character of Naira for nearly five years, the actress exited the show. She bagged Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi. She did a cameo in Bekaboo as a Pari followed by Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

