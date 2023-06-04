Barsaatein Promo: 5 things to look forward to in the Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon show

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are all set to collaborate for the first time for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Barsaatein. The show is reportedly going to launch on June 19. While Shivangi was last seen in Bekaboo in the first few episodes, Kushal Tandon will make his comeback with the show. Recently, on social media, Kushal shared the first look of his character from the show, and now the channel released the first promo.

Barsaatein's promo

Sony TV took to its official Instagram handle and uploaded the first promo of the show which gives the audience a glimpse of the first look of the characters of the show. The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Barsatein- Jald hi Sony Entertainment Television par." It shows Kushal Tandon in a blue suit and walking in the rain. While Shivangi Joshi is seen hailing a cab and as she folds her umbrella before entering the cab, Kushal enters the cab and shuts the door. Fans showed their excitement in the comment section as the chemistry between the fresh pair looks promising.

Let's take a look at 5 things to look forward to from the show:

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's pair

The show made a lot of buzz since it was announced that Kushal Tandon will be paired with Shivangi Joshi. This is the first time the two will be seen together sharing screen space and this fresh pairing might soon be trending as the audience's favorite on-screen pair.

Kushal's comeback on television

Kushal was away from television screens for six years. He was last seen in Beyhadh. The actor enjoys a huge fan following because of his charming looks and acting talent. Fans are particularly waiting to see what their favorite actor has in store for them this time.

Shivangi in a new avatar

Shivangi rose to fame after essaying the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was seen romancing Mohsin Khan and Naira-Kartik was loved by fans. Her character in Barsaatein has created a lot of speculation as initially it was reported she will be seen as a journalist. It was also rumored that she will be seen in a double role. However, when the shared the first look on her social media handle, she was seen dressed as a waitress.

Romance in the rain

It goes without saying that rain and romance go hand in hand. While monsoon can be muddy, it can also be romantic. The promo shares a glimpse of the actors in the rain and the show's tagline is, 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'. The audience can expect to be treated with monsoon love between the two lead actors.

Advertisement

A fresh take on love

Ekta Kapoor's show will take a different perspective on love as the promo shows a love-hate relationship between Shivangi and Kushal. The show is definitely not a family drama and not another mushy love story. We cannot wait to see how Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry unfold on screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon shares FIRST look from his new show Barsaatein; Seen yet?