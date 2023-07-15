Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon admits giving producer Ekta Kapoor a tough time?

Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. Following a successful stint in Beyhadh, the handsome hunk is back on the small screen with Sony TV’s romantic drama Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka. While Kushal’s fans are excited about his comeback, amid all the praises, there have been rumours in the past hinting at the actor’s apparent unprofessionalism on the sets. It had also been said that producers were fed up with his tardiness on the sets.

However, in a recent interview, the Beyhadh fame confessed that he has worked on his unprofessional attitude and has grown as a person. He admitted to being very unprofessional without realising its implications for the showrunners.

The 38-year-old further added “ I have realised my mistake now. If I am always late on sets it is also my loss apart from the producers. I often used to be very late and went on cancelling shoots, but I regret that behaviour now and it is a passed phase.

Kushal Tandon on his relationship with Ekta Kapoor

Reportedly, Kushal Tandon has had some tiffs and disagreements with producer Ekta Kapoor in the past. He mentioned that now he wishes to mend ways with her and hopes that with time things will keep getting better. He admitted that the reason he took up this show was to sort out things for the better as he regrets having given Ekta Kapoor a tough time in their previous collaboration. Kushal further added that he feels glad to improve his mistakes and is looking forward to a healthy relationship with producer Ekta Kapoor.

About Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon is known for his shows Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh. He is currently seen in Barsatein wherein he is seen essaying the role of an arrogant boss who goes on to fall in love with an ambitious employee of his, played by Shivangi Joshi.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 28: Jad Hadid gets shocked hearing Jiya Shankar's age to ration task; 3 unmissable moments