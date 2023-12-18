Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhna to get completely broken after Reyansh’s death in road accident

Sony TV’s show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka has been keeping the audience hooked to their screens with its gripping tale of romance between Shivangi Joshi aka Aradhna Sahni and Kushal Tandon aka Reyansh Lamba. The captivating narrative will soon see a new twist as Reyansh will suffer a car accident after which he will be declared dead. His ladylove Aradhna will be seen going through severe trauma.

Aradhna to face major trauma after Reyansh’s death

In the recent episodes, viewers saw how Aradhna opted to marry Jay over Reyansh leaving him completely heartbroken. She even refused to meet Reyansh after he pleaded with her to come to him once. In a moment of anger, Reyansh drove his car rashly which resulted in a road accident. When Aradhna learned about the same through a video, she was seen rushing to the hospital to see her beau leaving in between her muh dikhai ceremony. She was devastated after coming to know that Reyansh had passed away.

Take a glimpse from the latest episode of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka:

Now, in the upcoming episode, Aradhna will be experiencing profound trauma after Reyansh’s demise. Jay will take her to a psychologist to make her feel better. However, the doctor informs her that it would not be an easy task to move on from a past relationship. Aradhna will then be coming face-to-face with a mysterious man wearing a black hoodie. Seeing him, she cries for help from Jay.

The pressing question remains- Has Reyansh left the world or is it just another disruptive action of his to stop Aradhna and Jay’s budding romance?

About Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is set against the dynamic backdrop of journalism. It features Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi as passionate reporters Reyansh Lamba and Aradhana Sahni respectively. Since its inception, the stormy love story has enthralled audiences with its fresh plot and the scorching chemistry between the leads.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

