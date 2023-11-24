Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka completes 100 episodes; Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon share special moments from show

Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka has been entertaining the viewers with its exciting twists and turns. The show has completed 100 episodes and on the occasion, the lead actors of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon shared some clips from the show on their social media accounts to acknowledge the show hitting a ton.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon on Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka completing 100 episodes

Shivangi Joshi reshared a fan-made clip of her character Aradhana from Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka as the show completed 100 episodes. Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon shared an upcoming glimpse from the show wherein the couple will be seen sharing a romantic moment in Aradhana's haldi ceremony.

Have a look at Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's Instagram stories

The current track of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

The current track of the show revolves around Aradhana agreeing to marry Jay while she is still confused about her feelings for Reyansh. In the upcoming episodes, Aradhana will be seen facing turmoil as she imagines Reyansh in her room. She imagines Reyansh kissing her. It will be interesting to see if Aradhana will accept her feelings for Reyansh or if will she marry Jay suppressing her connection with Reyansh.

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka started as a story surrounding Aradhana and Reyansh. Aradhana is a dedicated journalist while Reyansh is her boss. However, following a major misunderstanding, Reyansh feels Aradhana used him. He lashes out at her in front of the entire office and fires her. He later realizes his mistake.

Shivangi Joshi's journey in the industry

Shivangi Joshi was seen in TV shows like Beintehaa and Begusarai, however, she rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. After working in the show for years, Shivangi took a small break and returned with Balika Vadhu 2. She was also seen in Bekaboo. Along with TV shows, Shivangi has a number of music videos to her credit.

Kushal Tandon's journey in the industry

Kushal Tandon rose to fame with her acting chops in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Vadhera. His popularity bagged him Bigg Boss season 7, wherein, he was one of the most talked about contestants of the show. Post Bigg Boss, Tandon participated in other reality shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kushal has also been a part of OTT shows like Bebakee and Hum.

