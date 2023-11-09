Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon gears up for intense fight on show; teases fans with BTS pics

Kushal Tandon recently posted a string of images and a video on his Instagram, giving a peek into the behind-the-scenes from the sets of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the short clip, Tandon gave a short sneak peek into the making of the upcoming episode. The actor sported a rugged and bruised look in the BTS shots.

Kushal Tandon teases fans with BTS from Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka:

Actor Kushal Tandon recently took to Instagram to share pictures and videos that personified energy and enthusiasm as he is seen shooting for a fighting sequence inside a boxing ring. The actor is clicked wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants in which he looks smoking hot. The actor shared the photos and the video on his Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to fight BARSATEIN.”

Check out Kushal Tandon’s post below:

Fans reaction to the post

Fans, who have always loved and admired Kushal Tandon for his dashing looks and killer acting skills, reacted to the post. Taking to the comments section of the post, fans compared Kushal’s looks with his previous character Arjun Sharma from Beyhadh. A few fans also speculated a leap in the show. The comments section was filled with compliments and admiration for Tandon.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I think it's upcoming scene of #Barsatein yarr can't see Reyansh in pain,” while another curious fan questioned and commented, “Leap???” Expressing excitement for the upcoming episodes, a third fan said, “Some exciting scenes are on its way.”

About Kushal Tandon:

Kushal Tandon made his acting debut in 2011 with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai playing Virat Singh Vadhera, following his emergence as the first runner-up in Grasim Mr. India in 2005. Tandon was a participant in Nach Baliye season 5 with his former partner Elena Boeva. He participated in Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013 where started dating Gauahar Khan.

The actor’s most notable work after Bigg Boss Season 7 was Beyhadh, opposite Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani which aired on Sony TV from 2016-2017. He was widely loved and appreciated for playing the cheerful and carefree Arjun Sharma.

Currently, he is playing Reyash Lamba in Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka opposite Shivangi Joshi under Balaji Telefilms.

ALSO READ: Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi expresses love for THIS co-actor