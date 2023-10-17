Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka PROMO: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s new twist leaves fans in frenzy; Watch

The latest sensation in the entertainment realm is Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, featuring the much-talked-about collaboration between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors has undoubtedly contributed to the show's burgeoning popularity, marking a successful debut for this fresh on-screen duo. Audiences have been captivated by the show's unique storyline, centered around the romantic saga of Reyansh and Aradhana. With the unveiling of a gripping new promo, the show has set off a whirlwind of anticipation among its dedicated fan base.

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka new promo:

Just a few hours ago, Sony Entertainment Television generated a frenzy among fans by releasing a captivating new promo of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on their official Instagram handle. The teaser showcased Reyansh aiding Aradhana in preparing for their engagement, only to shock viewers as Reyansh unexpectedly gets engaged to another person right in front of Aradhana. The unexpected turn of events in the promo has left fans in suspense and anticipation.

Watch Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka's new promo here:

Sharing this promo video, Sony Entertainment Television captioned it, “Jisne kiya tha wada zindagi bhar saath nibhaane ka, ab kissi aur ko apna saathi maan raha hai? Janne ke liye dekhiye Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Mon - Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. #Barsatein #BarsateinOnSony #BarsateinOnSonyEntertainmentTelevision @therealkushaltandon @shivangijoshi18 @ektarkapoor (Who had promised to spend a lifetime together, is now considering someone else as their partner? To find out, watch Barsaatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Monday to Friday at 8 PM only on SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)”

How fans reacted to Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka's new promo

The release of the promo triggered a passionate response from fans, who expressed their strong support for the beloved on-screen pair. One fan commented, “We only want our #aransh together.”

Indicating distress at the unexpected twist in the storyline, another fan commented, “Plz don't do this...”

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s work front:

Shivangi Joshi embarked on her acting journey at a tender age and gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Naira in the popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

On the other hand, Kushal Tandon rose to fame through his role in the TV series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He was last seen alongside Jennifer Winget in the serial Beyhadh.

