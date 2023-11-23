Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh continues convincing Aradhna for marriage, will she give him another chance?

The recent episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka began with an intense argument between Aradhna, Reyansh, and Jai. Reyansh misunderstands Jai’s intentions and in the heat of the moment, he causes a huge loss to him. The show stars Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhna.

Reyansh thinks Aradhna and Jai are getting married

The episode starts with Jai getting a call from his dad who informs him that there is important news to be covered in Singapore. Jai agrees to go there and persuades Aradhna to join in. Meanwhile, Kriti gets to know about Jai getting a proposal for Aradhna from her family. She immediately tells Reyansh about Jai’s intentions to settle down with Aradhna.

An angry Reyansh reaches Jai’s office and tries to stop his business trip with Aradhna thinking that Jai is actually taking Aradhna to marry her in secrecy. In a fit of anger, he even tears off Jai’s passport. Aradhna leaves the scene while Reyansh follows her.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka:

Aradhna who begins fuming with anger after seeing Reyansh’s behavior with Jai sits in the driver’s seat and makes Reyansh sit with her. She starts speeding the car and asks Reyansh if he wants to save his life, he should jump off the car and start living life without her. Reyansh doesn’t accept her offer. Instead, he says that they can’t live together, they will die together.

While Aradhna might have put Reyansh in a tough spot, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds further and what Reyansh will do to win back his love from Aradhna.

About Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka features Kushal Tandon as Reyansh Lamba and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhna Sahni. Both Kushal and Shivangi portray the role of journalists on the show. Since its inception, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has kept audiences hooked to their screen due to its fresh story, plot twists, and chemistry between the leads. With each passing episode, it is only accentuating excitement among the viewers.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

