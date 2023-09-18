Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Simba Nagpal to play the parallel lead Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's show?

Popular actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been in the news ever since they announced their collaboration in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. For the first time, the two joined hands for the ongoing daily soap. In this show, Shivangi essays the role of Aradhana whereas Kushal plays Reyansh. The storyline, performances, and engaging twists and turns have kept the audience hooked to the show. And, the makers of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka are now all set to introduce a new twist in the show.

Simba Nagpal to play the parallel lead in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka:

According to a Times of India report, Naagin 6 fame Simba Nagpal has been roped in to play the parallel lead in Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. As per the portal's sources, Simba has been finalized to essay the parallel lead in Ekta Kapoor's show. The source also shared that Simba will play the role of Dev, who will be the perfect guy a girl can dream of and he will be seen supporting Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) in all her endeavors. His entry will result in a major turn in the storyline. The report also suggests that Simba Nagpal will play the male lead in Rashmi Sharma’s Aaena. However, there's no confirmation about this.

On the professional front, Simba is best known for his debut role as Virat Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He was last seen playing the lead role of Rishabh Gujral in Naagin 6. Simba has also been a part of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15.

About Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka:

In Ekta Kapoor's produced show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both actors as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship. Apart from Shivangi Joshi and Kushal, the show also stars Ali Khan, Preet Kaur Nayak, Tanaaz Irani, Poorva Gokhale, and many others in playing important roles.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs Monday to Friday at 8 p.m.

