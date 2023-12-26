Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Will Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer go off air in few weeks? Reports

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of those television shows that keeps the audience glued to the screens, thanks to the beautiful onscreen chemistry between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. It also grabs the attention owing to its intriguing plot and captivating twists. However, there are certain reports doing rounds on the internet claiming the show will be going off air very soon. Here's what the reports say.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka to be replaced by Mehndi Wala Ghar?

Starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. Lately, certain reports circulating on the internet say that the show might end very soon. As per Telly Chakkar, this show will go off-air, but the exact reason and time are not known yet.

Additionally, reports suggest that a new show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar will be replacing Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. The promo for this show is already out, and it aims to explore the dynamics of a joint family and the value of togetherness. However, a particular date marking its commencement is yet to surface.

Here’s a glimpse of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka:

On the other hand, as per India Forums, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is not slated to go off the air. It reports that the rumors related to the imminent termination of this romantic drama are not true and hold no significance. India Forums says that the portal reached out to reliable sources close to the show and production house for clarification.

Addressing the entire situation, the source told India Forums that the rumors are rubbish, and they are clueless about why such news has been circulating for the past few days. The source also mentioned stories that claim Kushal going on vacation, and hence Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka will come to an end.

Furthermore, the source confirmed Kushal Tandon going on vacation but denied the show getting terminated from the channel. Adding more, the insider stated the channel has a few shows lined up, but they are still in the pipeline.

Relying upon the information spilled by the insider, while the upcoming show Ramayana will replace Kaun Banega Crorepati, thereby giving space to two new shows, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is not going to wrap itself up. So, it will be exciting to see if the show will go off-air or will continue to entertain the viewers.

