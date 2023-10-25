Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka's Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi share some cute moments from sets

Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actor Kushal Tandon delighted his fans with a social media post, offering a glimpse of behind the scenes from the sets of. In the candid glimpse, Shivangi Joshi can be seen engrossed in script reading, and the duo seems to be having some lighthearted moments between takes. This sneak peek has only added to the excitement surrounding their on-screen collaboration.

The magical on-screen chemistry of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Television fans have been buzzing with excitement as the duo, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi , share screen in the popular drama series Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show has not only brought these two talented actors together but has also forged a strong bond between them off-screen.

Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka marks the first collaboration between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon , and their on-screen chemistry has left viewers in awe. Shivangi plays the role of Aradhana Saini, a dedicated journalist, while Kushal portrays the character of Reyansh Lamba, a career-oriented individual. The show revolves around their love-hate relationship, and their performances have been well-received, making the series a fan favorite.

About Kushal Tandon’s show

Kushal Tandon's return to the small screen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka has been a significant moment for his fans. His last major role was in the popular series Beyhadh, opposite Jennifer Winget. Shivangi Joshi, on the other hand, appeared in the series Bekaboo, alongside Shalin Bhanot.

The on-screen chemistry and the intriguing storyline in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka continue to keep fans hooked and eagerly awaiting the next twist in Aradhana and Reyansh's journey. As this television duo's friendship blossoms off-screen, the magic they create on television screens is undeniable, making the show a must-watch for all TV enthusiasts.

About Shivangi Joshi's character in the show

In the hit television drama series Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi Joshi takes on the central character of Aradhana Sahni. Paired opposite her is the talented actor Kushal Tandon, who portrays the character of Reyansh Lamba. The on-screen chemistry between these two accomplished actors has struck a chord with the audience, garnering immense appreciation. Shivangi's portrayal of Aradhana is captivating, and Kushal's performance as Reyansh adds depth to the story.

Their undeniable acting prowess has left viewers thoroughly impressed, making the show a must-watch for those who appreciate exceptional on-screen talent and compelling storytelling.

