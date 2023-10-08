Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka’s Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi twin in black as they enjoy their weekend

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have become best buddies in the last few months. The two are currently seen in the television drama Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and it is this show that brought them closer. This is the first time the two collaborated on a project together and fans of the two actors had been excited to see the magic they create onscreen. And it’s safe to say they lived up to their expectations given the popularity of the show.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon twin in black

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon often share glimpses of their behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media. Fans love seeing their antics on sets and what they are up to. The actors often meet outside as well when they are not shooting. Yesterday, Shivangi Joshi uploaded a picture on her Instagram story. The photo shows Kushal and Shivangi posing in front of a car twinning in black tee shirts. Their oversized black tee shirts have New York written on the front which Shivangi paired with baggy denim, and Kushal kept it casual in black trousers. The Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka stars looked super cool. It seems they had a relaxing weekend as they took a break from work.

Check out Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s photo here:

Speaking about the show, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist, and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship. Viewers are loving their on-screen chemistry. Recently, it was reported Bigg Boss 15 fame, Simba Nagpal will make an entry in the drama to play parallel lead as Dev. His entry will bring significant changes in Aradhna and Reyansh's relationship. This was not received positively by the viewers and many took to social media to protest his entry as they did not want any third-wheel between Reyansh and Aradhana.

On the other hand, Kushal Tandon starred in this show after a long hiatus. Before this show, he was last seen in the lead role in Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget. Shivangi Joshi was seen in Bekaboo alongside Shalin Bhanot.

