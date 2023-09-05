Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka’s Kushal Tandon calls Shivangi Joshi ‘strongest girl around’; Here’s Why

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show, Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, is currently airing, and it's creating quite a buzz. This is the first time these two actors have joined forces on the screen, and audiences are loving their fresh pairing. But it's not just their chemistry that's drawing viewers in; the show's storyline is packed with interesting twists and turns. Both lead actors have massive fan followings, and their on-screen partnership is building a dedicated fanbase. What's even more delightful is that Shivangi and Kushal regularly share behind-the-scenes moments from the show on their social media. Their posts show that they've developed a strong bond and friendship offscreen as well.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon turn workout buddies

While Kushal and Shivangi often treat their fans with their fun times together on set, in one of the recent posts they shared a glimpse of the two actors working out together. Kushal uploaded a video of Shivangi where she is hanging in a reverse position with support of ropes and another in a headstand position with support against the wall. Shivangi flaunts a bright smile as she completes one of the workouts. Uploading the video, Kushal wrote, "I have a strong workout partner today." The actress reshared this and wrote, "My partner was inspiring." She also tagged the coach in the post. Kushal further added, "You were awesome. Flexible and strongest girl around."

Check out the post of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi here:

In Ekta Kapoor's show, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship. Their fresh pairing and gripping storyline seem to be working really well for the audience as the show is enjoying immense popularity

In the lead-up to their current show, Shivangi had a brief appearance in the initial episodes of Shalin Bhanot's Bekaboo. Conversely, Kushal Tandon marked his return to television through this show after a six-year hiatus. His last TV venture was the popular serial Beyhadh, where he shared the screen with Jennifer Winget.

