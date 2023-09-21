Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka’s Kushal Tandon takes ice bath for post-workout recovery

Kushal Tandon, one of the most popular actors on Indian television, has been making waves once again with his latest show, Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka. Known for his versatile acting skills and charismatic on-screen presence, Kushal has been winning hearts all over again after a long hiatus. His bond with actress Shivangi Joshi is also much loved by the viewers. It is evident from their social media posts that the two share a great equation behind the camera. But recently, it's not just his acting prowess that's been in the spotlight. The actor has been taking a rather unconventional approach to recovery.

Kushal Tandon takes ice bath recovery

In a recent social media post, Kushal Tandon shared a glimpse of his recovery routine that caught our attention. The actor posted a glimpse on his profile, showcasing a tub filled with ice on his balcony. Alongside the clip, he wrote a simple yet intriguing caption, "Recovery." Following up on his icy plunge into recovery, the Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actor shared another post featuring a photo of himself submerged in the icy tub, all while sipping on refreshing coconut water. In the background, his mother made an appearance, unintentionally photobombing the shot. Kushal humorously captioned the post, "All things good, photo bomb by mommy Singh."

Check out Kushal Tandon's post here!

What is ice bath recovery method?

The practice of taking ice baths for recovery is not new in the world of fitness and athletics. It's a method used by many athletes and fitness enthusiasts who engage in intense workouts and physically demanding activities. Ice baths are known to help reduce inflammation, soothe sore muscles, and accelerate the recovery process.

By subjecting the body to extremely cold temperatures, ice baths cause blood vessels to constrict, which can help reduce swelling and inflammation in the muscles. The cold also numbs nerve endings, providing relief from muscle soreness and discomfort. Additionally, ice baths are believed to stimulate circulation and promote the repair of damaged tissues, making them a popular choice for those seeking efficient recovery methods.

Kushal Tandon's workout routines are intense, sneak peeks of which he often shares on social media. From boxing and pilates to working out at the gym, it takes a lot for the actor to maintain his physique. His decision to incorporate ice baths into his recovery routine is a testament to his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition, even while juggling the demands of a busy acting career.

