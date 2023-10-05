Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's Shivangi Joshi's aesthetically designed vanity will take your breath away; PICS

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi is a very well-known and talented actress in the entertainment industry. The diva enjoys a massive fan following and is loved for her acting prowess and amazing fashion sense. Being extremely busy with her work life, Shivangi spends most of her time outdoors and often offers a glimpse of her whereabouts to her fans. Several times she has also shared PICS of her lavish house on social media but we bring you a sneak peek into her vanity van.

Take a look into Shivangi Joshi's vanity van:

A while ago, Shivangi Joshi's young sister, Sheetal Joshi, shared a vlog on her YouTube channel where she gave a glimpse of her luxurious vanity tour. Shivangi, who spends most of her time on set shooting Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, stays inside her vanity whenever she likes to spend me-time. Unlike others, Shivangi's vanity van surpasses mere aesthetics; it boasts a stunning and thoughtful design. As Sheetal shows, when she steps inside Shivangi's vanity we see a full mirror at the front. We see a cozy small sofa located in front of the entrance of the vanity and there's a dining table consisting of two seats.

We also see a small washroom adjacent to the door of the vanity. As Sheetal further explores her vanity, we see a glassdoor entrance made to enter the dressing room. There's another washroom situated in the dressing room. We then see a half-circle-shaped mirror on the wall, a huge cozy sofa to relax on, two lamps attached to the wall, an air conditioner, and an LCD TV. The interior is adorned with a harmonious grey-and-white color scheme and has amazing green and white furniture.

Inside PICS of Shivangi Joshi's vanity van:

Speaking about her personal life, at present Shivangi Joshi is busy entertaining her fans by playing the lead role in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. She is seen opposite Kushal Tandon and their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers. Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi’s PUBG obsession unleashed between shoots, Kushal Tandon shares video; WATCH